Goethe-Institut Brussels and BOZAR Cinema present Thomas Heises award-winning film essay “Heimat ist ein Raum aus Zeit”
Goethe-Institut Brussels und BOZAR Cinema present on Wednesday, March 4 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Thomas Heise’s award- winning film “Heimat ist ein Raum aus Zeit (Heimat is a space in time)” in the presence of the director within the framework of ‘German Film Festivals on Tour’.
Duisburg Film Week – Stopover in Brussels
2020 Duisburg Film Week Brussels stopover showcasts Thomas Heise’s film essay “Heimat ist ein Raum aus Zeit (Heimat is a space in time)”, which won the SWR German Documentary Award last year. The Duisburg Film Week is one of the most important German Film Festivals and discussion forums for documentary films. The festival stands for an intensive, self-reflective examination of the possibilities and limits of documentary film making.
“Heimat ist ein Raum aus Zeit (Heimat is a Space in Time)” – A Dialogue between Epochs and Generations
“Heimat ist ein Raum aus Zeit (Heimat is a space in time)” follows Thomas Heise’s family history over four generations. Thomas Heise used his family archive for his collage of images, sound recordings, letters, diaries, notes, voices and fragments. He recites the documents with a calm voice outside the frame. The filmmaker shows a complex and increasingly tangible connection between personal experiences and world history against the backdrop of the Empire and the Weimar Republic, National Socialism and the Holocaust, the GDR and socialism, reunification and the crises of our time. A panorama of Germany in the 20th century unfolds step by step. There always remains a remnant that does not disappear.
The screening will be followed by a conversation with the director Thomas Heise and with festival director Christian Koch.
About Thomas Heise
Thomas Heise was born in Berlin in 1955 and grew up in the GDR. For his most recent film “Heimat ist ein Raum aus Zeit Heimat is a space in time)“ he received many awards, among which at the Berlinale 2019, Visions du Réel 2019 (Nyon) and the Montreal International Documentary Festival. Since 2018 he has been director of the film and media art department of the Akademie der Künste in Berlin.
Practical information
Wednesday March 4, 2020 2020, 06:00 p.m., Ticket: 6,–€
Thomas Heise: “Heimat ist ein Raum aus Zeit (Heimat is a space in time)” (DE/AU 2019, 218 min. – DE/U:FR)
Filmscreening Bozar Cinéma – Studio
After the Screening: Conversation between Christian Koch (Director Duisburg Film Week) and Director Thomas Heise
Bozar Cinema, Rue Ravenstein – Ravensteinstraat 23, 1000 Brussels
The “German Film Festivals on tour” is an initiative of the Goethe-Institut Brussels and BOZAR Cinema.