Goethe-Institut Brussels and BOZAR Cinema present Thomas Heises award-winning film essay “Heimat ist ein Raum aus Zeit”

Goethe-Institut Brussels und BOZAR Cinema present on Wednesday, March 4 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Thomas Heise’s award- winning film “Heimat ist ein Raum aus Zeit (Heimat is a space in time)” in the presence of the director within the framework of ‘German Film Festivals on Tour’.

Duisburg Film Week – Stopover in Brussels

2020 Duisburg Film Week Brussels stopover showcasts Thomas Heise’s film essay “Heimat ist ein Raum aus Zeit (Heimat is a space in time)”, which won the SWR German Documentary Award last year. The Duisburg Film Week is one of the most important German Film Festivals and discussion forums for documentary films. The festival stands for an intensive, self-reflective examination of the possibilities and limits of documentary film making.

“Heimat ist ein Raum aus Zeit (Heimat is a Space in Time)” – A Dialogue between Epochs and Generations

“Heimat ist ein Raum aus Zeit (Heimat is a space in time)” follows Thomas Heise’s family history over four generations. Thomas Heise used his family archive for his collage of images, sound recordings, letters, diaries, notes, voices and fragments. He recites the documents with a calm voice outside the frame. The filmmaker shows a complex and increasingly tangible connection between personal experiences and world history against the backdrop of the Empire and the Weimar Republic, National Socialism and the Holocaust, the GDR and socialism, reunification and the crises of our time. A panorama of Germany in the 20th century unfolds step by step. There always remains a remnant that does not disappear.