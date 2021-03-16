Welcome to Etterbeek’s new, energy-efficient municipal building

From its old headquarters in Avenue d’Auderghem, the municipal administration of Etterbeek will serve the public from a new, energy-efficient building in the Jardins de la Chasse area starting today, the 16th of March.

Other municipal services, including the Public Centre for Social Welfare (CPAS), the local job centre, and the Montgomery Police, will also set up operations in the new location in the coming days.

Designed by Jaspers-Eyers Architects in collaboration with BAEB, the low-energy building stands five storeys high and covers 14,500 square meters of office space in total. It includes a three-level underground parking area and a multi-faith funeral home.

“All the services that are useful to the public are now located in one place, and we took the opportunity to design the reception area in an entirely different way to further improve the quality of service,” said Etterbeek Mayor Vincent De Wolf.

The new municipal building is part of a large-scale urban development program initiated by the mayor some 10 years ago. The project aims to transform a three-hectare site in Jardins de la Chasse into a new neighborhood.

The next stages of the project will involve the construction of more than 200 new housing units, a childcare centre, new roads, a green space, and other community services.