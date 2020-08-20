Time to say goodbye: The European Quarter will miss Mer du Nord

The fish restaurant Mer du Nord, announced on their Facebook account that they will be closing down their doors.

The restaurant had closed down for an indefinite period of time due to the pandemic. However, it seems that the one they had located in the European Quarter won’t be opening back up.

“It is with great pain in our hearts that we are announcing today that the North Sea Place Luxembourg is closing its doors for good.The consequences of the coronavirus crisis and also the delayed return of all employees of the European institutions have been heavy for us. Too heavy.”

The famous restaurant was located on Rue du Luxembourg, a few meters away from one of the most frequented places in Brussels – Place Luxembourg.

However, they look forward to welcoming clients in their establishment located in St.Katherine.