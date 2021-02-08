Why Brussels dazzles on a snowy day

It’s been snowing cats and dogs all weekend in Brussels. And it’s showing no signs of stopping.

If you want to witness snow in all its glory, the most ideal place would be somewhere dark.

No, we don’t mean a place that’s bleak or shady but one where heavier shades of color like blue or brown dominate.

Snow becomes fully visible when it lands on a dark-colored surface. The contrast between light and dark is what makes those tiny ice crystals shine like magic.

In and of itself, snow isn’t really all that remarkable. But against a deep-shaded background, it reigns supreme.

Notice how on a snowy evening, everything looks bright outside. The whiteness of snow lights up against the sea of darkness.

To appreciate the beauty of something, you have to be able to see it in the first place. And snow resting on a cream-painted sidewalk is hardly noticeable.

And that brings us to why Brussels lends itself so fabulously to snow…

If you’ve lived in this city long enough, you would agree that it is rather grey. And not just because of the weather.

Brussels isn’t the kind of place that is saturated with warm and vibrant hues.

If you take a closer look, you will notice that the colors prevailing in the city are often of a cooler and more subdued nature.

Even the redness of a brick structure or the beigeness of a building facade is usually of a shade more sober than flashy.

So when it starts to snow, Brussels can really transform into a winter wonderland.

All those grey and somber colors provide the kind of backdrop that snow needs to come into full view.

White and green go well together

The abundance of nature is another feature that makes Brussels so compatible with snow.

Green spaces span more than half of the capital region’s territory. Parks of all sizes are everywhere, and most streets are lined with trees and grass verges.

Snow becomes all the more pronounced against the green shades of foliage or the brown barks of a tree.

Not all places look great in a gown of snow. Brussels may be grey, but she definitely shines on a snowy day, and we’ve got pictures to prove it.

Prepare to be dazzled.

Abbaye de la Cambre Gardens in Ixelles

Place du Luxembourg in the European Quarter, Brussels City

The ageless and ever formidable Atomium (more photos here)

Jardin du Roi, Ixelles

Petit Sablon, Brussels City

View from Pont Gray along Avenue de la Couronne

Ixelles Ponds

Mont des Arts

Brussels Park

St. Michael and St. Gudula Square

Bois de la Cambre

And this is what King Leopold II looks like with a snowy beard (in case you were wondering)