How many of the world’s population have been vaccinated vs. Covid-19 so far?

The world has a long way to go before arming all of its endangered inhabitants against the persisting and mutating threat of SARS-CoV-2.

More than a month since coronavirus vaccines made their debut, only 1.24 percent of the world’s affected population has been vaccinated.

Out of 223 countries and territories with reported cases of Covid-19, no less than 145 are still waiting for the vaccine to arrive.

Once again, countries from the hard-up regions of the world are the last in line as wealthy and developed nations race against each other to secure more vaccines.

Israel, UAE, UK still leading the vaccination race

Nearly 40 percent of Israel’s 8.7 million population has received at least one shot.

In the United Arab Emirates, close to 37 percent of the population has been vaccinated.

The United Kingdom takes the lead in Europe with a vaccination rate of 17 doses per 100 persons.

Within the European Union, 15.78 million doses have entered the bloodstream of at least 2.58 percent of the bloc’s 447.7 million occupants.

In Belgium, 326,405 vaccinations have been carried out. This covers 2.84 percent of the country’s 11.62 million population.

Regions with little or no access to vaccines

Only 390,160 vaccines have been administered in the whole African continent, which has a population of 1.36 billion.

Asia records a total distribution of 49.7 million vaccines, but the vaccination rate is as low as one dose per 100 persons in a population of 4.6 billion.

South America has 432.9 million inhabitants, but less than one percent of the population has been vaccinated.