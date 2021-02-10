How well do you know the face of Brussels? Take this quiz to find out
At first glance, Brussels rarely comes off as remarkable or stunning.
But the closer you look at her, the more interesting she gets.
This isn’t a quiz on Brussels trivia.
It’s a test on how well you can recognize the features that distinguish the face of Brussels.
For each question, you will be shown an image displaying only one element of a specific location in Brussels.
Can you identify the place based on a single detail?
If you can’t, at least you’ll learn a few new things after taking the quiz.
Have fun!