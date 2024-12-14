A Magical Afternoon in Louvain-la-Neuve before Christmas: Shopping, Culture, Hairdressing and Christmas Market

Just 25 kilometres south of Brussels, Louvain-la-Neuve offers the perfect escape for a festive afternoon before Christmas. To reach this student town, which is 100% pedestrian-only, take the E411 motorway towards Namur and take exit 8a towards Louvain-la-Neuve Centre. Park in the Esplanade car park, and get ready for a sparkling and efficient visit. LLN is also easily accessible by train via Schuman-Bruxelles-Luxembourg and Ottignies.

Start your adventure with a shopping spree at L’Esplanade, Louvain-la-Neuve’s must-visit shopping centre. With shops ranging from fashion to technology, there’s something for everyone. Shops such as Zara, H&M and FNAC await you for a complete shopping experience.

After shopping, it’s time for a visit to the Hergé Museum shop. The Hergé Museum (but that’s for another time!) dedicated to the creator of Tintin is a real treasure trove for comic book fans. The shop, which was the focus of our escape, offers a variety of related items, perfect for unique and original Christmas gifts.

After your visit to the world of Tintin, take a beauty break at VIP Coiffure. This hairdressing salon, located in the heart of Louvain-la-Neuve between the Museum and the Esplanade, offers high-quality services to get you ready for the Christmas festivities. Whether you need a cut, colour or blow-dry, you’ll be in safe hands. What’s more, the owner, Calogero, will welcome Brussels-Express customers with a cup of coffee (but shhh, don’t tell anyone else!).

Round off your afternoon with a trip to the festive atmosphere of the Louvain-la-Neige Christmas Market. Situated between the Grand-Place and the Place de l’Université, this market features chalets filled with craft products, delicious treats and entertainment for all the family. Stroll around the stalls, sample local specialities and let yourself be enchanted by the magic of Christmas.

This programme guarantees you a pleasant and festive afternoon, just 25 kilometres south of Brussels. Keep an eye on your watch so you don’t miss a spot!

Suggested timetable:

14:00 – 15:30 : Shopping at the Esplanade

: Shopping at the 15:45 – 16:30 : Visit to the Hergé Museum shop

: Visit to the 16:45 – 17:30 : Get your hair cut at the VIP Hairdresser’s

: Get your hair cut at the 17:45 – 19:00: Stroll around the Christmas Market

Enjoy your visit and have a Merry Christmas! 🎄✨