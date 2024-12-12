Portrait: Inma Valencia, a ‘regional lobbyist’ at the service of her region: Cantabria

For this December’s portrait, we visited the Director of the Regional Representation Office of Cantabria (Spain), Inma Valencia. This regional office is one out of 300 local and regional representation offices based in Brussels. Let’s knock on her door, just a few metres from the Schuman roundabout in the heart of the European quarter.

Name: Inma Valencia

Nationality: Spanish

Profession: Director of Cantabria’s Representation Office in Brussels

Inma Valencia, Director of Cantabria’s Representation Office in Brussels, is a leading figure in the field of European relations. A law graduate from the University of Cantabria, she went on to specialise in European Affairs. Her solid academic background has given her an in-depth understanding of the mechanisms of the European Union and public policy.

Following her studies, Inma began her career as a lawyer, first at a prestigious law society in Brussels and then working for the Consejo General de la Abogacía Española, the representation of Spanish lawyers to the EU. She quickly rose through the ranks thanks to her expertise and dedication. In 1998, she was appointed Director of the Cantabria office in Brussels, a strategic position that allows her to defend her region’s interests with the European institutions.

Inma has also served as Director General of Economy and European Affairs in her region, overseeing the management of the ERDF Operational Programme 2007-2013, negotiating the 2014-2020 ERDF programme, acting as the Managing Authority for the SUDOE Territorial Cooperation Programme, and serving as a member of the Committee of the Regions where she was a ver y active member. She also managed the Presidency of the Atlantic Arc Committee for 4 years when Cantabria chaired this organisation.

As Director of the Brussels Office, Inma plays a crucial lobbying and networking role. She works tirelessly to promote Cantabria’s projects and initiatives, facilitating access to European funding and international partnerships. Under her leadership, the Cantabria office has succeeded in building strong relationships with key players in the EU, bringing many economic and social benefits to the region.

A concrete example of this success is Cantabria’s participation in the CPMR (Conference of Peripheral and Maritime Regions) and other important EU regional networks. Thanks to Inma’s efforts, Cantabria has been able to fully integrate into these networks, leading to fruitful collaborations and funding for innovative projects in the region. This integration has strengthened Cantabria’s position as a leader in several sectors at European level.

Working in the European bubble of Brussels means that the region can benefit from a whole range of European funding, from regional policy (ERDF) to research and innovation, to name but a few. Inma Valencia: ‘In practical terms, the presence of the regional offices in Brussels offers them a whole range of opportunities. I can give you just a few examples of concrete achievements for my region. Firstly, access to European funding. Our presence in Brussels has made it easier to obtain European funding for various regional projects, enabling the development of infrastructure and local initiatives. What I can also highlight is the strengthening of partnerships. My role as a regional networker has enabled me to establish strategic partnerships with other European regions and institutions, which has led to joint projects and exchanges of good practice. The example I would take is the GALACTEA PLUS project, which is part of the Enterprise Europe Network and supports Cantabrian SMEs in their internationalisation’.



Inma Valencia’s role is also one of monitoring, representing and defending the interests of her region. ‘This mission of representing and influencing European public policy is THE most important part of my job, because it’s been ongoing from morning to night for the past 25 years’, she tells us.

Based just a stone’s throw from the Schuman roundabout, the Cantabria office not only hosts working meetings, but is also a stopover for regional politicians, various administrative departments and delegations from Cantabria. All this work helps to raise Cantabria’s profile on the European stage, attracting investment and economic opportunities.

Inma Valencia is recognised not only for her professional skills, but also for her sociable and communicative nature. She is appreciated for her collaborative approach and her ability to inspire trust. Her leadership and experience make her an invaluable asset to Cantabria, ensuring that the region continues to prosper and develop on the European stage.