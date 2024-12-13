Interview: Konstantin Ishkhanov and David Abrahamyan Bring Global Talent to Brussels with May 2025 International Chamber Classics Festival

This May 2025, CMDI Group, along with the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel, will launch the inaugural edition of the International Chamber Classics Festival (ICCF), hosted in the city of Brussels from May 9th to 13th.

Led by Artistic Director David Abrahamyan and President Konstantin Ishkhanov, ICCF brings together an illustrious lineup of musicians who will mentor young talents through an extensive series of masterclasses in an immersive approach that fosters collaboration across generations. Simultaneously, attendees will also experience these maestros in live performance, with a series of chamber performances highlighting masterpieces from across classical music.

We sat down with David Abrahamyan, the Artistic Director of ICCF, to discuss his vision of this project, and his goals and ambitions as its launch draws closer.

What was the inspiration behind the ICCF, and what is your vision for this event?

There were a lot of inspirations that came from many places. My experience of living in Brussels was certainly one of them, as is the genuine sense of satisfaction and joy that I get from making music of the highest level with good friends, especially when you combine that with the crucial educational factor. However, most importantly, perhaps, was my friendship with Konstantin Ishkhanov, the President of ICCF, because this was the starting point of everything. As soon as this idea came to me, he was the first person who I went to speak to, because I know that we share both a similar passion for classical music, as well as the desire to see things done with excellence and dedication. I’ve long been aware of Konstantin’s many global successes with huge projects like the InClassica International Music Festival, Middle East Classical Music Academy, Accordi Musicali festival and Academy, and so many more, so I knew he would be the right person to help turn such a dream like this into reality, and in fact it proved true!

The vision is always to maintain the highest possible level of artistic excellency in combination with the crucial aspect — certainly for me at least — of educational excellency. My initial dream was to inspire young future players, students, and institutions; to connect the great masters of our time with the stars of the future, and to do all that in wonderful and historical locations like the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel. It is a wonderful honour, and to see young players get the opportunity of making music with great maestros like Claudio Bohorquez or Yossif Ivanov is always a very inspiring experience, both for us and for them, and it will definitely help to motivate them to improve and grow as musicians.

The festival features both masterclasses and chamber concerts. How do you see the interplay between these two elements taking place?



Education is the key for everything in life, especially in this day and age, and an extremely important aspect of it is in performance. Ultimately, all of us musicians make the sacrifices and effort that we do in order to perform on stage, to make music and share our love for it with others like us. A chance to see wonderful professional musicians in action in live performances, and even having the opportunity to go on stage with them, as our Academy students shall have, is undoubtedly the best way to learn, grow and become inspired.

How does the collaboration with the QEMC contribute to this festival’s uniqueness?

Having such an incredibly wonderful institution like the QEMC, with its rich history in the music world, as a collaborator is a great honour for me, and indeed, for ICCF itself. This is one of the examples of artistic excellency that we are seeking in our festival, and I am certain that this inimitable setting will both enrich the experience and help to inspire students and professors alike to leave a truly memorable and indelible mark in their musical journey.

How has the experience of working alongside the organising committee been for you?

It has been truly remarkable! As I mentioned before, my friendship with Konstantin Ishkhanov was what transformed this idea into reality and made this wonderful project possible. His experience and very collaborative support of the team has made this journey into a wonderful trip with a very special destination that we deeply hope shall enrich and inspire our young musicians, as well as all the public who will be enjoying the wonderful performances that will be on offer. It is thanks to people like Konstantin Ishkhaov that such events can happen at all, and I am very grateful that there are people like him in our world of classical music!

What do you hope the students will take away from working so closely with world-renowned musicians?

Inspiration, even more love and passion for music than I am sure they already possess, and a newfound dedication and willingness to take on the hard work necessary to grow into full musicians! These are all crucial elements which I hope they will be able to take with them, coupled with a realisation of the importance for maintaining artistic excellency in everything you do, and a resilience that will allow them to keep fighting to achieve their dreams and never give up.

Looking beyond the span of its duration, do you feel that this festival can have a role to play in fostering a broader appreciation of chamber music among local and international audiences?

Absolutely! This is only the first year, and it has already been a huge success. Before Konstantin and I even launched we already had countless applications for the masterclass sessions coming in through the QEMC, and the response from musicians who wished to perform and form part of this project has genuinely been truly overwhelming. This all points towards the growth of a cultural movement that we are looking to tap into and develop further in coming years. It’s still very early days of course, but among other things we are definitely hoping to be able to accommodate larger lineups, even more eclectic programmes, and a more comprehensive cultural outreach which will see the inclusion of lectures and seminars, colloquiums for students and teachers, as well as increased public involvement by incorporating elements such as public presentations of the programmes ahead of each performance, special concerts that will become social events in of themselves, and, last but not least, concerts aimed at the very young generation with the goal of igniting a newfound love for classical music within them.