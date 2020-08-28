Ancienne Belgique reopens its doors on 11/9

Ancienne Belgique has announced that after 170 days of closure – it is reopening its doors.

“We’ve now been waiting 170 long days for you. We’ve had enough of an empty AB that is starting to smell musty rather than of beer, sweat and fun. We need our audience and our artists. That’s why we’re throwing our doors wide open again, for a selection of Bubble- and Club-concerts.” – AB.

A number of concerts, that were originally planned for the AB Salon, now have been moved to their Club. Club concerts, that weren’t cancelled, move to the AB Theatre. Of course, you can rest assured that they are able to receive you in a safe and welcoming environment. Purchasers of tickets will be informed personally about the details by mail. You will also be personally informed of any new postponements/cancellations.

They’re starting off with Blanche on 11/9 in the AB Theatre. Then there are more bubbles with the likes of An Pierlé, High Hi, Mintzkov, Marble Sounds, School Is Cool, Liesa Van der Aa, Razen & Kaboom Karavan, Brihang, Morgan + MEYY, Coca-Cola Sessions with The Radar Station , Ozark Henry & Admiral Freebee.

Super excited to let you know that we’re throwing our doors wide open again for a selection of Bubble- and… Publiée par Ancienne Belgique – AB sur Jeudi 27 août 2020

Discover all their announced shows: https://www.abconcerts.be/en/news/stories/ab-throws-open-its-doors-wide-open-again/3116/