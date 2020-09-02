The 23rd edition of the BSFF will start on September 02

After a spring in confinement and a pandemic that made lead to the cancelling of several months worth of cultural events, the Brussels Short Film Festival is returning to theaters in Brussels.

The BSFF will take place from the 2nd to the 12th of September 2020 and the BRIFF from 3rd to 13th of September 2020.

The opening ceremony at the Vendôme Cinema will be honoring The European Short Film Audience Award (ESFAA), which was launched last year in partnership with 9 European festivals. It offers a selection of the best European short films awarded an Audience Award in their country ! You will be able to watch movies of different genre such as animation, comedy, thriller, and also vote for the European Audience Award!

The festival will be screening a total of 157 short films, as well as different competitions and numerous events.

The full program and lineup can be found on their website.