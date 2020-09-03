It was a hot summer … extremely hot … and also rather different …

Autoworld was one of the first museums to open its doors when deconfinement was announced with, in rapid succession, out of the ordinary exhibitions promptly making our museum the focal point of conversations. During these two holiday months their team had brought about numerous initiatives, such as the Lego challenge for children, a Cars&Coffee allowing the owners of classic cars to exceptionally return to the Esplanade du Cinquantenaire, a super pop-up bar under the colonnades, daily runs of old timers in front of the museum …

So many actions to the delight of the visitors. Despite that, the absence of foreign tourists and the constraining measures implemented by the Belgian Government reduced the number of visitors by 40%. When external events are contrary to the norms, it forces them to leave their comfort zone. And that is exactly what they are doing!

The end of summer promises to be just as exciting … with, to kick-off, a tribute to the Audi Quattro, the model thanks to which the four-wheel drive saw the light of day and became widespread. This will be followed by a Mazda celebration on the occasion of its centenary as also a weekend fully focussed on the Gillet motorbikes.

Without having to wait too long, upcoming weekend they are welcoming the renowned Bonhams house for a top of the range auction sale.

WEEKEND OF 5th & 6th SEPTEMBER: BONHAMS AUTUMN SALES @ AUTOWORLD

This weekend, the prestigious auction house Bonhams is their guest for an auction in which no less than 67 classic and sports cars and motorcycles will be sold.

True to Autoworld museums’ reputation for showcasing what is unique and noteworthy in the automotive world, Bonhams will have on offer various lots of exceptional cars of all eras.

Among the highlights, worth noting a Jaguar E-type Series 1 dating from 1961 and a Mercedes-Benz 630 Sports Tourer from 1928 and a Porsche 997 Speedster from 2012.

All participating cars and motorcycles will be on display on the first floor of the museum during the weekend of 5 and 6 September and is open to all visitors.

The sale will take place on Sunday at 14 hrs.

More informartion: https://www.bonhams.com/auctions/26494/