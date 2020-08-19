Beautiful visits in Wallonia: To the discovery of Thuin, located in the province of Hainaut

Magnificent medieval town on the banks of the Sambre River , his distillery, his 3 breweries …

Its belfry is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site. With a total height of 60 meters, it is the only remnant of a collegiate church razed to the ground in 1811. It dominates the two valleys of the Sambre and Biesmelle rivers and the view from its summit is wonderful! You will truly appreciate its meticulous restoration works for a visit always appreciated. Prolong your visit to the narrow streets of the Hanging Gardens and the medieval city. You will discover works of contemporary art all over the city.

The hanging gardens are located on the southern bank of the historic center of the upper town of Thuin, perfectly oriented and exposed to sun exposure on the slope and right bank of the Biesmelle, a tributary of the Sambre. Several narrow cobblestoned streets such as the Posty Arlequin and the Grand Mont run along part of these gardens. You will find about 210 gardens spread over several levels between the various sandstone fortification walls. They can be seen through open gates. A vineyard was replanted in 2001 , the vineyard produces a natural sweet wine called: Le Clos des Zouaves.

The visit of the gardens is free of charge along a route marked out with eleven explanatory panels.

The town is one of the hubs of the waterway transport industry, since many barge owners are from this area and choose this place to stay when the time comes to retire to the boatmen’s quarter. Walking or cycling on the towpath is very pleasant from Thuin to the Abbey of Aulne.

The ruins of the Abbey of Aulne, – a Cistercian monks monastery dating back to 1147- are also located on the ground of Gozee’s entity. Take the time to visit, discover Aulne, go on a boat trips, play mini golf and enjoy the numerous terraces on the banks of the Sambre where you can taste the local beer “l’ADA” @bebeer

And many other things to discover in the four corners of the entity of Thuin: the Wood “ du Grand Bon Dieu”, the tram museum, Leers Fosteau and its castle whith a museum of pharmacy, Ragnies, one of the most beautiful villages in Wallonia with its Biercée Distillery, etc.

The village of Biercée known for its cherries party, with its beautiful kiosk and its hundred-year-old lime tree.

They are Two craft brewery in the village of Thuillies :

« Le Fou du Roy » with The beer « La Galipette »