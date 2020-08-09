Brussels In focus News STIB 

Covid 19: Fewer passengers using public transportation

Admin BE

STIB has announced that due to the pandemic this year, travelers are relying less on public transportation, compared to last year. Overall, buses, metros and trams were less frequented by passengers.

In February this year, there was a significant drop of 55%. In July, there was a difference of 35% compared to 2019.

Comparably, De Lijn – the Flemish public transportation company has reported similar figures. According to them, there were 50% less passengers in July compared to the previous year.

 

 

Considering that many Belgians are not planning to go on holidays this years, these figures were expected.

