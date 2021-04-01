Ethiopian-born beauty wins Miss Belgium 2021

Miss Belgium 2021 Kedist Deltour (missbelgium.be)

And this year’s Miss Belgium is… (drum roll, please)… Kedist Deltour, a 23-year-old hairdresser from Nazareth, East Flanders.

Ms. Deltour was crowned last night at the Proximus Theatre in Adinkerke. The ceremony was held without an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of a total of 33 candidates, 15 were chosen for the finals. Thanaree Scheerlinck won first runner-up, followed by Louise-Marie Losfeld, Elodie Gualano, and Camilia Martinez.

The new Miss Belgium was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. When she was eight years old, she lost her mother to cancer. Her father left her in an orphanage the following year. Belgian couple Peter and Nadège Deltour adopted her when she was ten years old.

Ms. Deltour succeeds Céline Van Ouytsel as Miss Belgium.