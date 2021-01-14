Snow finally arrives in Brussels

After weeks of failed snow forecasts in Brussels, the much-awaited drizzle of ice crystals finally fell upon the city today.

A whole night of rain culminated in a shower of snow, which began a little before 9 in the morning.

After several false alarms

As early as November last year, weather forecasts have been signalling the arrival of snow in the Brussels-Capital Region in time for the holiday season.

The snow comes a little late for a white Christmas, but never too late for the winter season.

According to the day’s weather forecast, snowfall may continue throughout the day.

The temperature in Brussels will remain within 1 -2 ° C throughout the day.

Roads and sidewalks will be more slippery than usual, so watch your step.