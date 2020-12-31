Watch Party: Laser show in Brussels City tonight

The City of Brussels will celebrate the new year without the traditional fireworks. Instead, a spectacular laser show will light up the city on new year’s eve.

Tonight, laser beams will zoom into the sky and form a web of lights that will connect houses and buildings in the city center and nearby neighborhoods.

The fireworks had to be cancelled this year due to the ongoing health crisis. The curfew is still at 10 p.m., but Brussels residents can watch the laser show online.

The light spectacle will be featured live on the Facebook page and website of the City of Brussels. It will be on from 11:15 to midnight.