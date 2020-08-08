Beautiful visits in Wallonia: Discover Dinant, birthplace of Adolphe Sax

The beer “Caracole“ and the famous “Couque de Dinant” worth a detour!

Dinant is located in the heart of the province of Namur, halfway between Givet and the capital of Wallonia Namur crossed by the river Meuse, the city and its villages have a population of some 13,000 inhabitants. The nature, patrimony, curiosities, and gastronomy make the city one of the most popular destinations in Wallonia.

Birthplace of Adolphe Sax (inventor of the saxophone) or of Père Pire (Nobel Peace Prize in 1958), it reveals its many assets to the people who stop there.

The sport people will enjoy of the park of Dinant-adventure, with the famous descent of the Lesse river or the marked walks for pedestrians and cyclists (more than 300 kms are possible!).

During a cruise on the Meuse, you can admire – and even visit – the citadel, the Collegiate Church, or the Bayard Rock.

Don’t hesitate either to walk (also accessible to People with reduced mobility) through the different streets of the town center; without forgetting to take advantage of the charms of the new riverside to take a drink or to taste one of the local specialties (including the famous “couque de Dinant”).

Other sites to be discovered in the town center or in the neighboring villages:

– the cave “La merveilleuse”

– the Mosan orchards and apiaries

– the ruins of Crèvecoeur

– The Vineyard “Bon Baron”

– The brewery « La Caracole

– the salted meats of the “Pont d’Amour”

You will find more information on the tourism office website: www.valleedelameuse-tourisme.be.

