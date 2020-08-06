Which ‘Hello Summer’ activities will you check-out?

One of our favorite Brussels’ Summer Activities, Hello Summer, is bringing this year a lot of small events that the City of Brussels has prepared for its inhabitants. In compliance with security measures, very diverse activities will take place in different places and target a variety of audiences offering a generous and qualitative program for everyone to enjoy.

The activities include: different concerts, live art, events on terraces, cinema under the stars, events in museums, ‘carte blanche’ for festivals, theatre for children, and many more.

These events will be taking place at various locations in Brussels (Laeken, Neder-Over-Heembeek, Square Ambiorix, the esplanade of the Cité Administrative at the Congress Column, the Vaux-Hall at the Brussels Park,…).

Hello Summer… in the museums 🖌️🏛️Take a look at our activities all over Brussels while discovering the museums and their sometimes hidden beauty ✨☄️Info : https://www.hellosummer.be/lieu/musees/Access to the museum will give you access to the activities 😉 Publiée par Hello Summer sur Jeudi 6 août 2020

Until August 30, there will be plenty of choice to celebrate the Brussels summer together! You can find all the necessary details on their website.

Enjoy and don’t forget to be careful and wear your mask.