Largest transhipment crane for Port of Brussels arrives from Finland

MULTIPURPOSE CRANE FOR FLEXIBLE SERVICE

Van Moer Logistics’ new mobile handling crane, a Mantsinen 300, has arrived in Antwerp by ship after a five-day journey from the Finnish port of Rauma. The crane will be tested and delivered in Antwerp before reaching its final destination at the Port of Brussels.

With an impressive capacity of 80 tonnes, a reach of 28 metres and a deadweight of 376 tonnes, this crane is among the heaviest and most robust on the market. The hybrid drive with stage 5 diesel engine ensures particularly low emissions and is also compatible with HVO fuel, which can provide an emission reduction of up to 90%.

The crane is equipped with a fully automatic quick coupler, allowing easy switching between attachments, such as a spreader, a 14m3 bulk grab or other accessories, from the cab.

Jo Van Moer, founder and CEO of Van Moer Logistics: ‘The multipurpose use of this crane is crucial for us. The Port of Brussels is home to a wide range of industries and projects, so we can now fine-tune our equipment to the specific needs of each sector.’

NEW OPPORTUNITIES PORT OF BRUSSELS

This crane will be the largest mobile transhipment crane in the Port of Brussels, bringing significant benefits to the port and the surrounding region. Van Moer Logistics’ new crane is suitable for loading and unloading containers to bulk goods from ships and wagons.

Van Moer Logistics will make the crane available to surrounding companies in the Port of Brussels, which will further increase the efficiency and capacity of the port. This new acquisition plays a crucial role in the modal shift towards more transport via water and rail, which will reduce congestion on the roads. Thanks to the crane’s mobility, it can be used flexibly depending on the needs of the port and surrounding industries.

Gert Van der Eeken, CEO of Port of Brussels: « The imminent arrival of this new Mantsinen 300 crane marks an important step forward in the development of the Brussels port infrastructure. The Port of Brussels thus intends to fully commit to efficient and sustainable logistics solutions for the Brussels region and further set course for a true modal shift. »

About Van Moer Logistics

Van Moer Logistics is a growing logistics service provider offering tailor-made logistics solutions. The group operates in transport, distribution, warehousing, intermodal logistics and tank container logistics.

Jo Van Moer and Anne Verstraeten founded the company in 1990 with 1 truck and grew into a notable player with more than 40 locations within the ports of Antwerp, Ghent and Brussels. Van Moer Logistics focuses on building long-term partner relationships where it listens to customer needs to optimise their processes.

The group now has 500 trucks, 800,000 m2 of warehouse space and 10 barges. Together with 2,200 employees, Jo and Anne continue to build their family business every day with a sustainable and innovative vision.