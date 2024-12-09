Celebrate Christmas with the Brussels Tram Experience: A Festive Culinary Adventure Through Time

The Brussels Tram Experience is a unique gastronomic adventure that combines the charm of a tram ride with the delights of fine dining. Since its inception, this innovative project has captivated the hearts of locals and tourists alike, offering an unforgettable way to explore the city while enjoying exquisite cuisine.

A Journey Through History

Launched 11 years ago, the Tram Experience has become a beloved tradition in Brussels. Each season, the tram transforms into a moving restaurant, where top chefs from the region showcase their culinary talents. Over the years, the Tram Experience has hosted numerous renowned chefs, each bringing their own flair and creativity to the menu, making every ride a new and exciting experience.

The 2024 Edition: A Festive Feast

This year, the Tram Experience continues to enchant its guests with a special festive menu, available until February 2, 2025. Two of Brussels’ most celebrated chefs, Alexandru Sapco (La Bonne Chère) and Ugo Federico (Racines), have joined forces to create a culinary masterpiece. Guests can indulge in a six or seven-course meal while the tram glides through the picturesque streets of Brussels. The menu features a blend of seasonal ingredients and creative dishes that reflect the chefs’ unique styles. This festive edition is perfect for those looking to celebrate the holiday season in a truly memorable way.

A Perfect Gift for Christmas

Looking for the ultimate Christmas present? There are a variety of voucher options, such as a 6-course menu for 2 people at €250 or a 7-course menu for 4 people at €560. The vouchers are valid for one year. This makes them an ideal gift for friends, family, or even as a special treat for yourself.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to experience the magic of Brussels in a whole new light. The Tram Experience has been operating for 11 seasons and has become increasingly popular. Last year, 8,500 people participated in this unique culinary experience.

For more information: www.tramexperience.brussels