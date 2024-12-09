FoodieIn focus

Celebrate Christmas with the Brussels Tram Experience: A Festive Culinary Adventure Through Time

Pascal Goergen

The Brussels Tram Experience is a unique gastronomic adventure that combines the charm of a tram ride with the delights of fine dining. Since its inception, this innovative project has captivated the hearts of locals and tourists alike, offering an unforgettable way to explore the city while enjoying exquisite cuisine.

A Journey Through History

Launched 11 years ago, the Tram Experience has become a beloved tradition in Brussels. Each season, the tram transforms into a moving restaurant, where top chefs from the region showcase their culinary talents. Over the years, the Tram Experience has hosted numerous renowned chefs, each bringing their own flair and creativity to the menu, making every ride a new and exciting experience.

The 2024 Edition: A Festive Feast

This year, the Tram Experience continues to enchant its guests with a special festive menu, available until February 2, 2025. Two of Brussels’ most celebrated chefs, Alexandru Sapco (La Bonne Chère) and Ugo Federico (Racines), have joined forces to create a culinary masterpiece. Guests can indulge in a six or seven-course meal while the tram glides through the picturesque streets of Brussels. The menu features a blend of seasonal ingredients and creative dishes that reflect the chefs’ unique styles. This festive edition is perfect for those looking to celebrate the holiday season in a truly memorable way.

A Perfect Gift for Christmas

Looking for the ultimate Christmas present? There are a variety of voucher options, such as a 6-course menu for 2 people at €250 or a 7-course menu for 4 people at €560. The vouchers are valid for one year. This makes them an ideal gift for friends, family, or even as a special treat for yourself.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to experience the magic of Brussels in a whole new light. The Tram Experience has been operating for 11 seasons and has become increasingly popular. Last year, 8,500 people participated in this unique culinary experience.

For more informationwww.tramexperience.brussels

Pascal Goergen

Pascal Goergen, born in Cologne (1963) is Belgian, son of a Dutch-speaking mother (Limburg) and a French-speaking father (Luxemburg). Holder of a PhD in Political Science and professor at the Brussels EPHEC University College, he teaches Dutch & German languages, and European Institutions until 2000. From 2001 to 2011 he has been working as the Diplomatic Representative of the Brussels-Capital Region in the Belgian Permanent Representation to the EU. In 2011 to 2014, he was appointed as Secretary General of the Assembly of European Regions (AER), and in 2015 he co-created FEDRA, the Federation of Local and Regional Growth Actors in Europe. He has more than 30 years experience in the local and regional Brussels-arena, and his networking experience among the expat community make him an expert in the Belgium-Brussels day-to-day reality and its European aspect. As of January, 2019, he's the new owner and Editor-in-Chief of Brussels Express.

Pascal Goergen has 22 posts and counting. See all posts by Pascal Goergen

You may also like…

foot village

Welcome to the Football Village in Brussels

Admin BE
Milena in Brussels

The victims of the war in Ukraine were today in Brussels

Mauricio Ruiz

9 interesting facts about the European Parliament

Rosetti Rivera