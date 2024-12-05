In the mood for Flamenco? Come to the Noce de Flamenco

Come and see the talented dancer Ramon Fernandez perform for the first time in Belgium at the “Noce de Flamenco” organised by Casa Veronica and Coral Vados – Effusions de cultures in association with the Saint-Gilles cultural department and Radio Alma 101.9 FM.

Who is Ramon Fernandez?

Ramón Fernández was born in Durban (South Africa) to a South African mother and a Spanish father. From an early age, he was influenced by dance. Born into a family of flamenco and jazz artists, his mother was a dancer and teacher at her dance school, and his father was a guitarist.

Before embarking on his career as a dancer, he devoted himself to tennis, becoming an elite young athlete in his country.

In 2016, he travelled to Spain to study flamenco with great artists such as Pedro Córdoba, Domingo Ortega, El Oruco, Alejandro Granados, Alfonso Losa, Inmaculada Ortega, Belén López, Daniel Navarro, Miguel Cañas, David Paniagua and El Choro, among others.

Tablaos arouse Ramón’s great interest. He worked with great effort and perseverance, reaching an excellent level in a short space of time.

In 2020, he began his professional career as a flamenco dancer with Pedro Córdoba in Amor De Dios, and also shared the stage with great artists such as Choro Molina, Pedro Córdoba, Ángel Gabarre, Juañares Carrasco and Yerai Cortés.

He is in demand at Madrid’s top tablaos, including Teatro Flamenco, El Centro Cultural Flamenco, Las Carboneras, El Cardamomo, Las Tablas, La Cueva de Lola, Los Porches and Sala Temple. sharing the stage with some of flamenco’s greatest names, including Pedro Córdoba, Karime Amaya, Jesús Carmona, Concha Jareño and Niño de los Reyes.

He performed in Cristina Hoyos’s musical ‘Olé-Olá’ at Madrid’s Teatro Eslava as a guest soloist, as well as on a tour organised by the Spanish Embassy in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

He is currently a member of Ángel Rojas’ company in his latest flamenco show.

He teaches at dance schools such as Flamenco El Lucero, Amor De Dios and the La Truco flamenco institute in Madrid.

Outside Madrid, he has given courses and master classes at the Gran Canaria flamenco studio, at the Spanish embassies in Zimbabwe and South Africa, and at several schools in South Africa.

Ramon Fernandez (dance); Esteban Murillo (vocals); Juan Manuel Granados (vocals); José-Luis Dominguez (guitar)

Practical information :

When ?: Wednesday 11 December 2024 at 8pm

Location: Maison du Peuple – Parvis de St-Gilles, 37-39 in Brussels

Email : info@casaveronica.net

Website: http://www.casaveronica.net

Phone : +32 2 534 56 05