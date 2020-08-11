RyanAir restores 60% of its flights in August

The low fares airline, RyanAir, announced that it has restored over 60% of normal flight schedules from 1st August, following the successful resumption of its services at the end of June.

Throughout July, 4.4 million passengers flew to destinations across Europe. Ryanair will continue to increase its flight frequencies throughout August with more than 1,600 routes and over 11,000 weekly flights across its network.

RyanAir’s CEO Eddie Wildon stated:

“We were pleased to see our people and customers adopt to our healthy flying measures, and encourage all those travelling with us in August to continue to do so. As traveller confidence returns, we look forward to welcoming back our customers, who can fly on the lowest fares to over 200 destinations across Europe. We’re also proud to play our part in helping Europe’s tourism industry take off again..”