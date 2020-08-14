Summer 2020: The bi-annual Flower Carpet is cancelled

The highly anticipated, Flower Carpet event has been cancelled this year. The City of Brussels has taken several decisions in order to best respect the measures of the federal government in the fight against the virus.

Instead of the flower carpet, this year this Saturday 15 August from 10 pm, there will be a special projection of the Brussels Flower Carpet, which you will also be able to follow online via Facebook Live.

The Flower Carpet is a bi-annual event that takes place at the Grand Place. It is 70 m long and 24 m wide, and composed of 1,680 m2 of begonias, dahlias, grass and bark.

The first Flower Carpet of Brussels was created in 1971 and has been a showstopper every two years on the Grand-Place since 1986.

History of the first Flower Carpet in Grand-Place (1971)