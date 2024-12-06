Holiday Charm in Knokke: A Blend of History and Natural Beauty

Fancy a trip to Knokke for the festive season? Two books, published twenty years apart, explore the fascinating history of this seaside resort: Alain Zenner‘s ‘La Côte belge de Knokke à La Panne, guide ludique et érudit’ (2024) and Marc Pasteger‘s ‘La mer qui se souvient: Les plus belles histoires de la Côte belge’ (2004) offer unique insights into Knokke’s transformation from barren wasteland to popular destination.

A. Zenner takes us on a journey along the Belgian coast, highlighting Knokke’s architectural evolution and the anecdotes that have shaped its identity. In particular, he recalls the ambitious project of Paul Lippens, who hoped to discover coal or oil in the subsoil of Knokke. The failure of this venture did not prevent Knokke from becoming the chic seaside resort it is today. The train arrived in Ostend in 1834 and the city became known as ‘The Queen of the Beaches’ thanks to this new accessibility. It arrived in Blankenberge in 1963 and did not reach Knokke before 1920. From barren, uncultivated land, worthless at the time and sought after only as a hunting ground, it was transformed into wonderful boulevards that enabled investors to realise huge capital gains ».

A. Zenner’s book also highlights the importance of nature reserves for the Belgian coast, with Knokke being home to the Zwin, a nature reserve that has been extended in 2019 and which attracts many visitors. In total, there are around 40 of these protected areas on the Belgian coast, offering a peaceful alternative to the hustle and bustle of the seaside resorts.

Whether you’re a history buff, a nature lover or just looking for a relaxing getaway, Knokke will charm you.

M. Pasteger, meanwhile, immerses us in the captivating stories that have marked the history of the Belgian coast, from the royal love affairs of Leopold II to the promising debut of Charles Aznavour. These anecdotes, rich in detail, transport us into the past and give us a better understanding of the soul of Knokke.