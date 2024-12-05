Dogmatix & co. The great story of a little dog

Asterix Turns 65: A Celebration Fit for a Comic Icon!

The legendary Gaul, Asterix, is turning 65 this year, and what better way to celebrate than with a special tribute to one of the most beloved characters in his universe? For the very first time, Dogmatix, the loyal and endearing little dog, is getting his own spotlight in a dedicated exhibition that promises to be as charming and playful as the character himself.

Dogmatix’s Journey: From Sidekick to Star

This delightful exhibition takes visitors on a nostalgic journey through Dogmatix’s evolution. From his humble beginnings as an unnamed pup in *Asterix and the Banquet* to his rise as Obelix’s inseparable companion, Dogmatix has won the hearts of readers around the world. The exhibit explores his transformation into a cultural icon, including his starring role in the animated series *Dogmatix and the Indomitables*.

With original sketches, archive materials, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the creative process, fans will gain a deeper appreciation of how Dogmatix became a symbol of loyalty, bravery, and humor in the Asterix universe.

Fun for All Ages

The exhibition isn’t just for longtime fans—it’s designed to enchant visitors of all ages. Kids can enjoy interactive games and activities crafted just for them, while families can share in the joy of exploring Dogmatix’s adventures together. It’s a celebration of humor, friendship, and the timeless appeal of this cherished comic series.

Presented in collaboration with publisher Albert René and the Institut René Goscinny, the Comic Art Museum brings this vibrant tribute to life, showcasing the values and storytelling genius that have made Asterix a global phenomenon.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer, this exhibition offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Dogmatix and his friends. Don’t miss the chance to celebrate Asterix’s 65th birthday in style. Join the festivities and experience the magic!

Practical information:

Location : Comic Art Museum, rue des Sables, 20 – 1000 Brussels

Email : visit@comicscenter.net

Website: https://www.comicscenter.net/en/exhibitions/gallery/dogmatix-co-the-great-story-of-a-little-dog

Phone : +32 2 219 19 80