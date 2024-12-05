Brussels & RegionsIn focusOpinion

On the way to creating a European ‘Saint-George and the Dragon’ cultural route

Pascal Goergen

On the way to creating a European ‘Saint-George and the Dragon’ cultural route

Since 2022, the municipality of Grez-Doiceau, 28 kilometres south of Brussels in the Walloon region, has been working with other municipalities in Europe to create a European cultural route on the theme of Saint George and the Dragon. In August 2023, a delegation from the municipality travelled to Beesel (Netherlands) to meet representatives of other towns celebrating St George and the Dragon across Europe. In addition to the host town of Beesel, the partner municipalities are Furth im Wald (Germany), Montblanc (Spain) and Monçao (Portugal). Together with Grez-Doiceau, they have ratified a letter of intent to set up this European network around Saint George and the dragon.

What is a European cultural route?

It’s a programme launched in 1987 by the Council of Europe, which aims to demonstrate that the heritage of different European countries contributes to the common heritage. Today, there are 47 cultural routes, each promoting a common cultural heritage between different countries, around a specific theme, such as the ‘Pilgrim’s Way to Santiago de Compostela’, the ‘Viking Route’, the ‘Route of the Impressionists’, etc. Discover the list of existing European cultural routes here.

Cultural routes are networks that promote fundamental European values such as democracy, human rights, diversity, cultural identity and mutual exchange across borders. To be registered as a European Cultural Route, the network must meet a number of criteria, including: highlighting a European cultural and heritage legacy, bringing together at least 3 Council of Europe member countries, highlighting European values, drawing on scientific research, contributing to cultural and educational exchanges for young people and promoting sustainable tourism through innovative projects.

Why Saint George and the Dragon?

The theme of Saint George and the dragon is an important cultural heritage from Europe’s past. It is represented in numerous traditions throughout the continent, and the symbolism of the battle between good and evil is recurrent. By registering this heritage as a European Cultural Route, the local authorities are seeking to highlight this legacy of tradition and sharing, as well as promoting European diversity and tourism.

Meeting in Monçao, Portugal

After Beesel in August 2023, a meeting was held this year in Monçao with partner municipalities, with the aim of making progress towards this forthcoming bid. The meeting also provided an opportunity to pool the similarities and convergences between the different traditions in the cities and communes in the network. They also have their own specific characteristics, depending on the country or town where the festivities are celebrated. Although the battle between Saint George and the dragon remains a central element, each town has its own legend and organises a wide variety of activities.

What next?

Each cultural route must have a legal personality to manage and coordinate the network. To this end, an association called ‘Saint-Georges and the Dragon’ is being set up. Issues such as branding and communication still need to be addressed before the various municipalities can submit a joint bid to set up this European cultural route. The bid is due to be submitted in 2026. 

Vous êtes actuellement en train de consulter le contenu d’un espace réservé de Par défaut. Pour accéder au contenu réel, cliquez sur le bouton ci-dessous. Veuillez noter que ce faisant, des données seront partagées avec des providers tiers.

Débloquer le contenu
Plus d’informations

Pascal Goergen

Pascal Goergen, born in Cologne (1963) is Belgian, son of a Dutch-speaking mother (Limburg) and a French-speaking father (Luxemburg). Holder of a PhD in Political Science and professor at the Brussels EPHEC University College, he teaches Dutch & German languages, and European Institutions until 2000. From 2001 to 2011 he has been working as the Diplomatic Representative of the Brussels-Capital Region in the Belgian Permanent Representation to the EU. In 2011 to 2014, he was appointed as Secretary General of the Assembly of European Regions (AER), and in 2015 he co-created FEDRA, the Federation of Local and Regional Growth Actors in Europe. He has more than 30 years experience in the local and regional Brussels-arena, and his networking experience among the expat community make him an expert in the Belgium-Brussels day-to-day reality and its European aspect. As of January, 2019, he's the new owner and Editor-in-Chief of Brussels Express.

Pascal Goergen has 22 posts and counting. See all posts by Pascal Goergen

You may also like…

Driving

Strict new requirements to acquire a driver’s license include mandatory first-aid training

Admin BE
Je suis Bruxelles

Where were you on March 22? #BrusselsAttacks

Rosetti Rivera
Tour de France

Major traffic jams are expected in Brussels for the Grand Départ du Tour de France 2019

Admin BE