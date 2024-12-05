On the way to creating a European ‘Saint-George and the Dragon’ cultural route

Since 2022, the municipality of Grez-Doiceau, 28 kilometres south of Brussels in the Walloon region, has been working with other municipalities in Europe to create a European cultural route on the theme of Saint George and the Dragon. In August 2023, a delegation from the municipality travelled to Beesel (Netherlands) to meet representatives of other towns celebrating St George and the Dragon across Europe. In addition to the host town of Beesel, the partner municipalities are Furth im Wald (Germany), Montblanc (Spain) and Monçao (Portugal). Together with Grez-Doiceau, they have ratified a letter of intent to set up this European network around Saint George and the dragon.

What is a European cultural route?

It’s a programme launched in 1987 by the Council of Europe, which aims to demonstrate that the heritage of different European countries contributes to the common heritage. Today, there are 47 cultural routes, each promoting a common cultural heritage between different countries, around a specific theme, such as the ‘Pilgrim’s Way to Santiago de Compostela’, the ‘Viking Route’, the ‘Route of the Impressionists’, etc. Discover the list of existing European cultural routes here.

Cultural routes are networks that promote fundamental European values such as democracy, human rights, diversity, cultural identity and mutual exchange across borders. To be registered as a European Cultural Route, the network must meet a number of criteria, including: highlighting a European cultural and heritage legacy, bringing together at least 3 Council of Europe member countries, highlighting European values, drawing on scientific research, contributing to cultural and educational exchanges for young people and promoting sustainable tourism through innovative projects.

Why Saint George and the Dragon?

The theme of Saint George and the dragon is an important cultural heritage from Europe’s past. It is represented in numerous traditions throughout the continent, and the symbolism of the battle between good and evil is recurrent. By registering this heritage as a European Cultural Route, the local authorities are seeking to highlight this legacy of tradition and sharing, as well as promoting European diversity and tourism.

Meeting in Monçao, Portugal

After Beesel in August 2023, a meeting was held this year in Monçao with partner municipalities, with the aim of making progress towards this forthcoming bid. The meeting also provided an opportunity to pool the similarities and convergences between the different traditions in the cities and communes in the network. They also have their own specific characteristics, depending on the country or town where the festivities are celebrated. Although the battle between Saint George and the dragon remains a central element, each town has its own legend and organises a wide variety of activities.

What next?

Each cultural route must have a legal personality to manage and coordinate the network. To this end, an association called ‘Saint-Georges and the Dragon’ is being set up. Issues such as branding and communication still need to be addressed before the various municipalities can submit a joint bid to set up this European cultural route. The bid is due to be submitted in 2026.